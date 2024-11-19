Liverpool Could Make Move For €85Million Inter Milan Striker Marcus Thuram
According to a report, Liverpool are keen on signing Inter Milan and France forward Marcus Thuram.
The 27-year-old moved to Inter on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after four years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Moenchengladbach.
He has proved to be an instant hit under Simone Inzaghi, scoring 23 times and providing 19 assists in just 61 appearances since his move from Germany.
The former Guingamp striker's form does not appear to have gone unnoticed, and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Foot Mercato) are reporting that both Liverpool and head coach Arne Slot are keen on the player.
The son of former World Cup winner Lillian is under contract at the San Siro until 2028, meaning any transfer will be an expensive one, with the outlets suggesting he has a release clause of €85million.
Dutchman Slot currently has six top-quality forwards at his disposal, but the futures of both Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa remain unclear.
Salah is out of contract next summer, and despite reports he and the club are keen for him to stay, no agreement has been reached.
Chiesa was only signed by the club during the last transfer window, but multiple outlets have suggested that he could be a target for Serie A clubs in January.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It is difficult to imagine that Liverpool would be prepared to spend such a huge amount on a striker when they are already well-stocked in that area.
Even if Salah or another big name departs, the hierarchy at Anfield is likely to look at alternative targets to Thuram, with Omar Marmoush seeming like a serious option.