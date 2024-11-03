Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Has Contract With Fluminense Terminated After Bust-Up With Head Coach
Real Madrid legend and former Brazil defender Marcelo has found himself in hot water, resulting in a termination of his current contract with his boyhood club, Fluminense.
The news comes after he was seen on the sidelines of Fluminense's match against Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A arguing with head coach Mano Menezes. Hours after the game, Marcelo no longer plays for the club.
Marcelo Seen Refusing Instructions from Head Coach as Substitute
Marcelo returned to his Brazilian boyhood club in 2023 after spending four months in Greece with Olympiacos after leaving Real Madrid. Unfortunately, the reunion turned sour after the touchline clash.
Footage shows Marcelo getting ready to come on the field after starting the game as a substitute against Gremio. However, when head coach Mano Menezes puts his arm around him to what looks like give him instructions for when he enters the field, Marcelo looks to rebuff what has been asked of him, shaking his head.
Menezes is then shown pushing the 36-year-old back to the bench and bringing on other players instead. The camera cuts back to Marcelo sitting on the bench, pulling back on a bib over his jersey.
The game finished 2-2, with Fluminense conceding a 99th-minute stoppage-time penalty.
The club released a statement hours after the incident, indicating both parties had agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent. Marcelo and Fluminense have a great history, with the Brazilian starting his career in the club's youth team.
Brazilian defender Marcelo spent 16 seasons with Real Madrid from 2007-2022, winning 25 trophies with Los Blancos after signing from Fluminense. We will see what the future holds for the Brazilian, whether he retires from football or finds another club.
