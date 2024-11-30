Arne Slot Explains Why Real Madrid Are The Best Team In Europe Despite Recent Defeat Against Liverpool
Liverpool boss Arne Slot reckons Real Madrid are still the best team in Europe despite Los Blancos suffering a 2-0 defeat in the recent UEFA Champions League clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side were beaten 2-0 at Anfield on November 27. They have gotten off to a nightmare start to this season's Champions League campaign, losing three of their first five games. Los Merengues sit 24th on the table with six points from five matches.
On his programme notes ahead of Liverpool's Premier League showdown against Manchester City, Slot reflected on the performance against Real Madrid. While Slot expressed happiness at the performance, he didn't want to put too much emphasis into it, noting that it's only a group stage win. The Liverpool boss wrote (via Caughtoffside):
It was a group-stage win and not a victory in the later stages or the final. Of course, we can enjoy it and we did enjoy it, but we know also that there is still work to be done. It is also worth remembering that Real remain the best team in Europe. They won the Champions League last June and this makes them holders.- Arne Slot
Real Madrid looking to bounce back from Liverpool loss
Real Madrid are already looking to bounce back from their defeat against Liverpool. Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to return to action on December 1, taking on Getafe in a La Liga home clash. Los Blancos have 30 points from 13 matches and are third in La Liga. League leaders Barcelona, however, have dropped points, losing to UD Las Palmas in their recent game.
Hansi Flick's side have 35 points from 15 matches. Real Madrid have the chance to usurp their arch-rivals from atop the league table if they manage to win the upcoming two matches. The defending champions can make a statement if they return to winning ways against Getafe.
Recommended
Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid Send Classy Message To Barcelona On Rival’s 125th Anniversary