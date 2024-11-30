Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid face another South Madrid-based team on Matchday 15 of the La Liga season. After the Liverpool game, they have more injury problems, meaning Carlo Ancelotti will reshuffle the pack.
Los Blancos's latest injury is midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is set to be missing for two to three weeks with a muscular injury he picked up against Liverpool. Aurelien Tchouameni is unavailable again despite the expectation that he may be ready.
Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Brahim Diaz passed fitness tests after picking up minor injuries in mid-week.
Lucas Vazquez looks ready to start at right-back, meaning Federico Valverde will start in midfield again after two games covering for Vazquez. Will that be the only change from the squad that faced Liverpool?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Thibaut Courtois made a string of excellent saves for Los Blancos, which made the difference between Liverpool scoring 3 and 4.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - A return to the starting lineup looks likely for Lucas Vazquez, who missed the last two games with an injury.
CB: Raul Asencio - The 21-year-old was not fazed by the atmosphere at Anfield, putting in a mature performance, and it will be hard to drop once the experienced players return.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger has formed a strong partnership with Asencio, complimenting each other and a great mentor for the young center-back.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ferland Mendy started the Champions League game against Liverpool, giving away the penalty. Ancelotti may start Fran Garcia again as he did in the last La Liga game.
CM: Federico Valverde - After starting the last two games at right-back, Valverde looks to move back into his preferred position, where he has been missed.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham spoke about his performance against Liverpool not being good enough. With Valverde returning to midfield, expect him to have a better offensive game.
CM: Luka Modric - The Croatian didn't have much influence on the game mid-week, but if he starts, he will be much more effective in pulling the strings.
RW: Brahim Diaz - Brahim Diaz looked lively against Liverpool despite the result, which could net him another start against Getafe.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe needs some form of assistance, but his work effort is not lacking. Don't be surprised to see him drift out to the left-hand side in this game.
LW: Endrick - The young Brazilian could start against Getafe, meaning he and Mbappe could swap positions throughout the game.
