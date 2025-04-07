Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Arsenal are set to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages. The first leg between the two teams takes place at The Emirates on April 8.
Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has just returned from an injury. Saka is a crucial player for Arsenal, and when he is fit, he has shown that he is vital to the Gunners attack. He has managed 10 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season.
Mikel Arteta has now claimed that Saka is in a good place and can be used during the game against Real Madrid. He told the media ahead of the game:
He is in a much better place, gradually we have built his minutes in the last six or seven days, he has coped with that really well and he is in a good place to be able to be used.- Mikel Arteta
Saka, meanwhile, said that he couldn't have picked a better time in terms of making his return from injury. Reflecting on his match sharpness, the winger said:
I feel good, obviously you can't defy nature, you need to get on the pitch, get your minutes up but I'm feeling good and the last two games I feel like I've gone from strength to strength.- Bukayo Saka
Both Saka and Arteta feel that fans will play an important role in the crucial home leg against Real Madrid. They urged the Gunners to create a stellar atmosphere during the first leg against Los Blancos tomorrow.
