Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid faces a difficult away test in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night with a trip to face Premier League side Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Both teams will come into this quarter-final first leg off the back of disappointing domestic results, particularly Real Madrid. Having been beaten late on by Valencia, Los Blancos failed to capitalize on Barcelona, only getting a point against Real Betis.
That gap at the top of La Liga is now four points, whilst Arsenal still harbors extremely faint hopes of winning the Premier League, as they are eleven points behind Liverpool. A 1-1 draw away at Everton likely put an end to any slim chance of turning things around.
The major fitness news coming into the match is that Arsenal will be without center-back Gabriel Magalhaes for both legs after he suffered a serious hamstring injury during a match against Fulham.
In terms of the Champions League journey, Real Madrid had to knock out Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to reach this phase, whilst Arsenal's superior League Phase finish meant they went straight into the last 16, where they comfortably knocked out PSV Eindhoven.
Meetings between Real Madrid and Arsenal have not been a common occurrence over the years, but here are the two occasions they have met in competitive action.
Date
Result
February 21st, 2006
Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal
March 8th, 2006
Arsenal 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Arsenal
One certainty is that Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon Aurelien Tchouameni for this match as he is suspended for the first leg after he accumulated too many yellow cards. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out for the season, but Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, and ex-Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos should return from the problems that stopped them featuring against Valencia.
Andriy Lunin was not fit enough to face Valencia which is why youngster Fran Gonzalez started, but the Ukrainian is expected to be fit enough if Courtois does not pass his fitness test. Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Vinicius Jr will all be available despite fears of a suspension following the celebrations against Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. local time, 9:00 p.m. CEST)
How To Watch & Live Stream Arsenal vs Real Madrid
United States: Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
