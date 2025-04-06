Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Real Madrid will travel to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 8 for a crucial Champions League quarterfinal first-leg.
In their last league game, Carlo Ancelotti's team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia, their first loss against these opponents in 17 years at the Bernabéu. The loss meant they missed an opportunity to get closer to Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
Both sides have amazing players at each position, but which team's stars would feature most in a combined XI between the teams (based on current form and available players)?
Real Madrid & Arsenal Combined XI
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgium international should make his return for the first leg of this tie. He is arguably the best keeper in the world and will make a difference for his side.
RB: Federico Valverde - Though it is not his natural position, Valverde has put up two great performances at the right-back position against Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger is one of Ancelotti's most reliable player since he joined the club in 2022.
CB: William Saliba - Saliba is one of the best in Europe in his position, but the France international will have to lead Arsenal's backline with Gabriel's recent injury.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly - The young England international has become an important player in his first professional season with the Gunners.
CDM: Declan Rice - Since joining the Gunners, Rice has become one of their most important players, bringing stability to their midfield.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The English midfielder is less decisive than last year, but his importance in Carlo Ancelotti's system remains the same as he perfectly links with each player of Madrid's star-studded front three.
CM: Martin Odegaard - Odegaard is Arsenal's captain and playmaker, and the former Real Madrid player is a key element of Mikel Arteta's system.
RW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo, Vini Jr., and Mbappé are among the best front three in the world. The Brazilian contributed five goals and two assists in 10 games in the Champions League.
LW: Vini Jr. - Vinicius Jr is an amazing player who has shone many times in the past for Madrid in the Champions League.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The French superstar is in great form and will play a crucial role for his side in their quest for a 16th Champions League.
