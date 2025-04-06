Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Looking Back at the Time the Two Teams Clashed in the Champions League
Real Madrid are set to play Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-finals. The first leg between the two sides takes place at The Emirates on Tuesday, April 8. The second leg, meanwhile, is set for April 16.
It's a high-profile showdown between two top European sides. They have faced each other only once in the UCL before, coming to blows in the 2005-06 UCL Round of 16.
Both sides had some legendary names in their ranks with players like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Ramos, and more on the pitch.
The first leg ended goalless as neither side was able to find the opening despite a plethora of talent on the pitch.
It was all to play for in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. On a pitch full of superstars, Thierry Henry shone the brightest. He scored a spectacular solo goal in the 47th minute to give Arsenal the lead, which turned out to decide the tie. Henry was simply magnificent throughout the entirety of the match.
Arsenal went through to the final that season, only to lose to Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona. This remains Arsenal's finest UEFA Champions League campaign in recent memory.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the undisputed kings of the UCL with 15 titles. Since their last meeting with Arsenal. Los Blancos have won the competition six more times, including last season.
