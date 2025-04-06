Valencia Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili Made Bet With Vinicius Jr. Regarding Penalty
Real Madrid fell to a surprise home defeat to Valencia, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Hugo Duro. It was a bitter blow, with Barcelona dropping points later in the day.
The opening 15 minutes of the fame was full of action. In the 13th minute, Los Blancos was awarded a penalty when Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the box while looking to get his shot off.
Surprisingly, it was Vinicius Jr. who stepped up rather than Mbappe, who had scored his last three. The Brazilian saw his tame penalty saved by the legs of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, which was a poor effort indeed.
In an interview after the game, the Georgian stopper told El Chiringuito that he had a wager with Vinicius before the penalty.
Viní and I went on a 50€ ($55) bet that I will save his penalty. He has not given me the money.- Giorgi Mamardashvili
To make things worse for the Brazilian, two minutes later, Los Ches were 1-0 up thanks to a header from Mouctar Diakhaby. Vini scored the equalizer in the second half, but Los Blancos lost ground at the top of the La Liga standings.
We will wait and see if Vinicius Jr. sends the money owed to Mamardashvili, as the Georgian will not be at Valencia next season. He will make the move to Premier League side Liverpool in the summer.
