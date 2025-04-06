Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For UEFA Champions League Clash
Real Madrid travel to London to face Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. The Los Blancos team will travel to England tomorrow morning.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad for the Arsenal game on April 8. It comes too soon for Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy, who tried to be ready in time for the match.
Despite being in the squad for the Valencia game, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin does not travel with the team and could be sidelined for four weeks. Sergio Mestre comes in as the third goalkeeper.
Aurelien Tchouameni is also absent, with the French midfielder serving a one-game ban due to reaching three yellow cards. Chema Andres comes in, as does Gonzalo Garcia, Jacobo Ramon, and Lorenzo Aguado.
Real Madrid Squad For The Arsenal Game:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Asencio, Jacobo and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Arda Güler and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
