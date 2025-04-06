Jude Bellingham Sends Message Ahead Of Arsenal Game After Real Madrid’s Loss to Valencia
Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes suffered a massive blow as they suffered a defeat to Valencia on Sunday, May 5. Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 at home.
Mouctar Diakhaby opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side (15'). Vinicius Jr made it 1-1 in the 50th minute but Hugo Duro scored the winner late in injury time (90+5').
Los Blancos are now four points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight games remaining for the season. They have 63 points from 30 matches. Up next for Los Merengues is a UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Arsenal. The first leg at the Emirates takes place on April 8.
Jude Bellingham sent a message on social media after the recent defeat against Valencia and he wants to see the team improve before facing the Gunners. He wrote on his Instagram story:
Nowhere near good enough from us. Must change for Tuesday!- Jude Bellingham
Carlo Ancelotti also reflected on the upcoming Arsenal game after his side's defeat to Valencia. The Italian manager said (via Real Madrid):
We missed the opportunity to fight harder for the league . The game against Arsenal will be different because they'll attack more, and we have to be more solid. We also have to be more effective in front of goal.- Carlo Ancelotti
Arsenal are coming in off the back of a 1-1 draw against Everton. The Gunners, however, were stellar in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They defeated PSV Eindhoven by an aggregate score of 9-3, whereas Real Madrid got past Atletico Madrid via penalties.
