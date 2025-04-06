Real Madrid CF ON SI

Jude Bellingham Sends Message Ahead Of Arsenal Game After Real Madrid’s Loss to Valencia

Jude Bellingham sends message for Arsenal vs Real Madrid after defeat to Valencia.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes suffered a massive blow as they suffered a defeat to Valencia on Sunday, May 5. Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 at home.

Mouctar Diakhaby opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side (15'). Vinicius Jr made it 1-1 in the 50th minute but Hugo Duro scored the winner late in injury time (90+5').

Los Blancos are now four points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight games remaining for the season. They have 63 points from 30 matches. Up next for Los Merengues is a UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Arsenal. The first leg at the Emirates takes place on April 8.

Jude Bellingham
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jude Bellingham sent a message on social media after the recent defeat against Valencia and he wants to see the team improve before facing the Gunners. He wrote on his Instagram story:

Nowhere near good enough from us. Must change for Tuesday!

Jude Bellingham

Carlo Ancelotti also reflected on the upcoming Arsenal game after his side's defeat to Valencia. The Italian manager said (via Real Madrid):

We missed the opportunity to fight harder for the league . The game against Arsenal will be different because they'll attack more, and we have to be more solid. We also have to be more effective in front of goal.

Carlo Ancelotti

Arsenal are coming in off the back of a 1-1 draw against Everton. The Gunners, however, were stellar in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They defeated PSV Eindhoven by an aggregate score of 9-3, whereas Real Madrid got past Atletico Madrid via penalties.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Mikel Arteta Points Out Key Component That Makes Real Madrid Special But Confident Ahead Of UCL Game

Valencia Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili Made Bet With Vinicius Jr. Regarding Penalty

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga Loss

Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia: Report & Full Match Highlights As Real Madrid's La Liga Hopes Take Huge Blow

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News