Atalanta vs Real Madrid: A Look Back At Their Past Encounters
Real Madrid and Atalanta will cross paths again on Tuesday when they collide in a UEFA Champions League match.
Throughout soccer history, Los Blancos and the Italian side have met three times, with their most recent encounter taking place this past summer in the UEFA Super Cup final.
That being said, let's take a look back at those three games ahead of Atalanta vs Real Madrid on Tuesday.
February 24, 2021: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)
The first-ever meeting between Real Madrid and Atalanta took place in February 2021 at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy.
Although Remo Freuler was sent off after just 17 minutes, Real Madrid struggled to break the Serie A team down in the first leg of this Round of 16 Champions League tie.
However, a breakthrough eventually came in the 86th minute when left-back Ferland Mendy curled in a strike from 20 yards out.
March 16, 2021: Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta (Champions League)
The second leg of Real Madrid and Atalanta's Round of 16 Champions League tie saw Los Blancos triumph 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos (from the penalty spot), and Marco Asensio scored the goals that confirmed Real Madrid's place in the quarterfinals.
Los Blancos were eventually knocked out of the competition by Chelsea in the semifinals.
August 14, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta (Super Cup Final)
Real Madrid and Atalanta collided again in the UEFA Super Cup final in August 2024. The two teams met in this final after Los Blancos won the UEFA Champions League and Atalanta lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy the previous season.
Carlo Ancelotti's team emerged victorious with a 2-0 win. Federico Valverde opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 59th minute before Kylian Mbappe netted on his debut nine minutes later.
This triumph marked the sixth occasion that Real Madrid clinched the Super Cup.
