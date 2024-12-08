Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Official Matchday Squad Announced With The Return Of Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid has announced the matchday squad that will travel to Italy to face Atalanta in a must-win Champions League game. Brazilan forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes return after injuries.
The two key players return at a vital time. With three games remaining, the team sits at 24 in the standings, the last qualifying place. Ferland Mendy, injured against Girona, will not travel with the squad.
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Asencio, Youssef, D. Jiménez.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim.
Squad Looking Stronger as Los Blancos Players Return from Injury
Los Blancos have four games in 13 days to end the calendar year and a deserving break. All four games are important, but none more so than the game on Tuesday in Matchday 6, with Real Madrid just above the cut-off line for elimination.
Carlo Ancelotti will be relieved to be able to call upon Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes against Atalanta, who sit at number 5 in the league standings. Rodrygo missed the Girona game on Saturday, while Vinicius Jr. has missed the last four games.
Ferland Mendy is missing with him not being able to recover from the muscle injury he picked up against Girona.
Fran Garcia could start on Tuesday, with academy player Youseff called up as a backup at left-back.
Jude Bellingham travels with the squad, and his substitution on Saturday was more of a precaution than a significant injury.
