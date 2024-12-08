Kylian Mbappe Calls Out Didier Deschamps Claim On France National Team Absence
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has spoken about his absence from the France national team in recent weeks. Mbappe hasn't been a part of the France squad for the last two international breaks. Captain of Les Bleus, the 25-year-old last played for his country during Euro 2024. Mbappe, though, has revealed that he remains committed to the national team.
The Frenchman claimed he misses playing for his country. Mbappe further added that he missed the national team's camp in September because he just moved to Real Madrid. During the October international break, Mbappe was injured and didn't join his country's camp as a result. He further claimed that it was Didier Deschamps' decision not to call him up in November. Speaking on the same, he said in an interview with Canal+:
The France national team has always been the highest level of football. My love for the France national team has not changed. Yes, I miss it, because I haven't been there for a long time. In September, I asked the coach not to go. I had just arrived in Madrid, I had a super short holiday. The coach insisted that I go.- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe added:
In October I got injured. I wasn't on the list. There were discussions, and the coach told me it was better not to call me up [in November]. He's the boss, I'm behind him. I wanted to go, but I can't say why they didn't call me up.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has already established a massive legacy for France. He has so far scored 48 goals and provided 35 assists in 86 appearances for Les Bleus and was a key part of the team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His situation currently, however, is under the scanner. Mbappe has also received criticism for his form for Real Madrid. He has so far scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for Los Merengues.
