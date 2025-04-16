Barcelona President Laporta Dismisses Idea Of A Real Madrid Comeback Against Arsenal
Real Madrid has form for dramatic comebacks in the Champions League knockout stages and Arsenal could be next.
It would take an incredible effort from Carlo Ancelotti's side given they are 3-0 down from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, but with the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu expected to put a huge amount of pressure on Mikel Arteta's side, anything could happen.
One man who isn't interested in all of the speculation surrounding Real Madrid's comeback chances is Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Speaking to Diario AS at a recent lunch (via Football Espana), Laporta laughed off the idea that Real Madrid will join Barcelona in the semi-finals.
Enough with that nonsense and let me enjoy the semi-finals, you’re always doing the same thing I always watch football and I like football. And even more so today, with the peace of mind that we’re already in the semi-finals, which is the most important thing. I also want to say that we’re on track to fight for the goals we’ve set for ourselves this season. We haven’t achieved them yet. And what we can say is that today, anything is possible.- Joan Laporta
Barcelona has already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League by knocking Borussia Dortmund out in the group stage.
They will face the winner of Bayern Munich and Inter's tie, whilst Real Madrid would face Paris Saint-Germain if they can overturn the deficit against Arsenal.
