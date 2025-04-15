Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will host Arsenal in the second-leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Real Madrid will have a mountain to climb when they host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 16.

Los Blancos suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at the hands of the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg as Declan Rice scored two wonderful free-kicks to lead his side to victory. Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to produce another magical feat if they are to qualify for the semifinal of the competition.

Real Madrid
Over the weekend, Madrid edged past Deportivo Alavés 1-0 thanks to Eduardo Camavinga's goal as Los Blancos battled their way to victory down to 10 men after Mbappé's red card. Carlo Ancelotti's team sits four points behind league leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, the Gunners played out a frustrating 1-1 draw at home against Brentford and are now 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Prior to the second leg, Real Madrid and Arsenal had met only three times in European competition, with the Gunners remaining unbeaten against Los Blancos in those encounters.

Date

Result

February 21st, 2006

Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal

March 8th, 2006

Arsenal 0-0 Real Madrid

April 8th, 2025

Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti will see Aurélien Tchouaméni return to his squad for the second leg after missing the first leg through suspension. Additionally, Dani Ceballos will participate in the game after returning against Alavés, though the Spaniard will certainly not start the game.

Regarding absences, Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin are unavailable for the crucial clash as they were not deemed fit enough to be part of the group that will face Arsenal in the second leg.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Date

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Arsenal

United States: Paramount+, ViX

United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Discovery +

Canada: DAZN Canada

