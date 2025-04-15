Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Arsenal
Real Madrid face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Players have asked the fans to give them everything to help them create one of the more famous comebacks in the competition. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti knows it will be tough but still believes it's possible.
It's a crucial outing for Los Blancos and Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what the Italian manager said (via Real Madrid).
The fans are going to be very important. Their support has helped us a lot on many occasions, especially in recent years. Tomorrow will be the same. We need to play at our best to try to turn around a tie that, at the moment, is very complicated.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Resources
Ancelotti: Real Madrid has all the resources to turn this tie around. We have the quality, the commitment, the experience of many players, and we have the fans. The resources are there; we just have to bring out the best in each of us. In previous years, they didn't say we played spectacular football, which may be the truth. More than spectacular, we want to play effective football.
Q: Does his future depend on tomorrow's game?
Ancelotti: I don't think so.
Q: On the pre-match talk
Ancelotti: What I want is to clearly explain the match strategy to the players. We're going to try something out in training, and I want the player to come onto the field with very clear ideas. I'll try to explain it as clearly as possible. If a player has clarity, he's capable of producing better individual performances.
Q: On strategy
Ancelotti: We'll try to play an intense match, applying pressure and having more control than in the first leg. No magic, because magic doesn't exist.
Q: On how do you motivate the players?
Ancelotti: Yesterday I spoke to them about the emotional aspect and motivation. About how a professional has to experience the build-up to these matches. I want the players to be calm and determined to give it their all. We don't know if we can get this result, but the only certainty we have is that we're going to give it our all.
Q: On the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu
Ancelotti: This atmosphere has helped us a lot and will do so again. The pitch is the same and the color of the grass is the same, but there's an atmosphere around it that pushes you.
Q: On the experience of both teams
Ancelotti: I'd say Arsenal is very well organized. It's true they're not the most experienced, but Arteta is working very well with them, and they have a very clear idea offensively and defensively. They're more focused on what they have to do than on what's outside.
Q: Do you need players who run or who make the difference?
Ancelotti: Tomorrow we need a good connection between the quality we have and a complete performance, both physically and collectively. The Bernabéu has magic, and everyone knows it's a special atmosphere. To come back, none of these things can go wrong.
Q: On having a cool head
Ancelotti: This isn't my first game at this level, and I hope it won't be my last, because it's a very special competition for me. I'm excited to be a key player off the bench in these games. That excitement allows me to keep a cool head.
Q: On Mbappe
Ancelotti: I was hurt and disappointed by what happened in Vitoria. He trained very well yesterday. He's very motivated, and obviously we need him. We have to score goals. He's scored a lot this season, but tomorrow we need him more than ever.
Q: On scoring early
Ancelotti: I don't think it's decisive, although it's an important part of our game. The most important thing is to have good control and try to do your best from the start. When you have good control of the game, you can score at any moment.
