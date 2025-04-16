Rafa Benítez Reveals Why A Comeback Will Be Difficult For Real Madrid Against Arsenal
Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabeu, looking to create Champions League history. Los Blancos trail 3-0 from the first leg after a poor showing at the Emirates. It is an uphill task for the Spanish champions, but they believe they can achieve it.
Former Los Merengues head coach Rafa Benitez spoke to MBC Masr 2 (quotes via Marca) about how he sees the second leg going. The Spanish coach said Real Madrid will find it difficult to mount a comeback.
A comeback for Real Madrid vs Arsenal will be difficult because Arsenal are strong. Although the Bernabéu is a different story, if Arsenal score, everything becomes more complicated. But deep down, I hope Real Madrid win and qualify.- Rafa Benitez
Los Blancos can easily score three goals against Arsenal. However, they have shown this season against the top teams, they have struggled to keep clean sheets.
Conversely, the Gunners have conceded just six goals in their nine Champions League games this season. Only once have they conceded more than one goal in a game, two against PSV in the second leg of the Round of 16. That came after a 7-1 first leg win, resulting in head coach Mike Arteta resting first-team players.
Arsenal are also capable of scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu, and as Benitez alluded to, just one goal from the London club makes it more difficult for the home side.
The club and its fans are gearing up to create a hostile atmosphere for their opponents, hoping it will help a famous comeback.
