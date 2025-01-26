Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game
Kylian Mbappe scored his first Real Madrid hat trick during the La Liga showdown against Real Valladolid on January 25. The Frenchman scored all three goals (30', 57', 90+1') in the 3-0 win.
Los Blancos are set to take on Brest in a crucial UEFA Champions League game on January 29. Mbappe is in great form heading into the clash, scoring eight goals in his last five club appearances.
Brest boss Eric Roy, however, was sarcastic when speaking about the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's rich vein of form.
Speaking to the media, Roy said:
Kylian is not in great shape, it's okay. I don't know if there is a Real match that comes at the right time, because I have the impression that they are in great shape, but in any case it comes at a time when we are a little better in the championship. In any case it is a match that will be very, very easy to prepare, even if on a technical-tactical level there will be things to analyze and transmit to the players. But on the commitment, the determination, the enthusiasm, all that, I think we will have to calm them down more than motivate them.- Eric Roy
Real Madrid are currently atop the La Liga table with 49 points from 21 matches. They are four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Their form in the UEFA Champions League, though, hasn't been as good.
Los Blancos are 16th in the table with 12 points from seven matches and are set for their final league game of the new format.
Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has now scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances for Real Madrid since his free summer transfer from PSG.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Scores Stunning Hat-Trick
Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring First Real Madrid Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Bags Hat-Trick
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Win Against Real Valladolid