Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring First Real Madrid Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid
Kylian Mbappe scored his first Real Madrid hat trick during the La Liga showdown against Valladolid on Saturday, January 25. The Frenchman bagged his first in the 30th minute after a swift combination with Jude Bellingham.
His second (57') was a team move, which Mbappe finished with pinpoint precision. His third goal was a penalty in injury time (90+1'). Since his free summer transfer from PSG, Mbappe has now scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances for the Madrid giants.
Despite a slow start to life at the club, Mbappe is slowly but steadily proving his worth. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner spoke to the media after the game and read what he had to say (via Real Madrid):
Q: Feelings after his first hat trick for the club
Kylian Mbappe: I'm happy with the hat-trick, but above all, the three points. It was very important to win today because the Atlético result put us under pressure. We started well, pressing in the opposition half and we scored the first goal. After the break, there were ten minutes where we could have played better, but we scored the second and from then on we managed the game well. We're going back to Madrid with the win.
Q: On leading the La Liga table
Kylian Mbappe: This win gives us confidence, but it's not over until the 38th matchday. We always have to win because we are Real Madrid, but we have to face the league with humility because there are a lot of games left.
Q: On his spectacular form
Kylian Mbappe: I have played in all three attacking positions and I feel good in all three. The adaptation is over and I feel great with my teammates. Everything is coming naturally, but we have to keep going.
Q: On receiving the support of his teammates
Kylian Mbappe: I also have to help the whole team because what I want and what we want is for Madrid to win. What matters most to me is winning titles with the team.
Q: On facing Brest next
Kylian Mbappe: It's going to be tough because they are strong at home, even though they play at Guingamp. We have to win because Real Madrid always have to win.
