Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Bags Hat-Trick
Kylian Mbappe dazzled with a hat trick as Real Madrid beat Valladolid 3-0 on the road in their La Liga clash on Saturday, January 25.
The Frenchman netted his first in the 30th minute after combining with Jude Bellingham with tremendous efficiency. Mbappe's second (57') was just as spectacular as he rounded off a counterattack this time. Mbappe positioned himself well in space before finding the back of the net with a swift finish from a very tight angle
He then completed his hat trick with an injury-time penalty (90+1'). Notably, this is Kylian Mbappe's first hat trick for Los Merengues.
Courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's impressive performance, Real Madrid have now won four of their last five league games.
They have 49 points from 21 matches and are four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos will now turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League. They will face Brest next in the last league game of the competition's new format. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat RB Salzburg in their previous Champions League game.
Since his free summer transfer from PSG, Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was criticized for underperforming in the earlier part of the season, though he is now showing his class.
