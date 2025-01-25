Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Scores Stunning Hat-Trick
Kylian Mbappe scored an exceptional hat trick as Real Madrid earned a 3-0 La Liga away win against Valladolid. The Frenchman netted in the 30th, 57th, and 91st minute of the game.
Riding on their superstar number 9's first hat trick for the club, Los Blancos brought clear daylight between them and second-placed Atletico Madrid atop the table. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 49 points from 21 matches, four more than Atletico.
Here we take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings from the game.
Thibaut Courtois- 7.5: The towering Belgian made two saves, one from inside the penalty area. Courtois also completed 21 passes against Valladolid.
Raul Asencio- 7: Asencio played 68 minutes, as a right-back, against Valladolid. He made two clearances, one tackle, and completed 21 passes before being taken off.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 8: An impressive display from Tchouameni at centre-back. He made six clearances, one interception, and two tackles. Tchouameni also won eight duels and completed 65 passes.
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: Rudiger completed five clearances against Valladolid. The German also made 73 successful passes, including one key pass.
Fran Garcia- 7: Garcia continues to shine and managed two tackles and one interception against Valladolid. He also played 52 passes.
Dani Ceballos- 7.5: Once again showcased his tremendous passing accuracy, completing 108 of his 110 passes. He also made three key passes before being replaced by Luka Modric.
Fede Valverde- 7: Valverde completed 49 passes, including one key pass. He also won three duels during the game.
Rodrygo- 8: Rodrygo bagged an assist and completed 58 passes, including three key passes. His contributions were key during the win.
Jude Bellingham- 8.5: An assist and three key passes in what was yet another defining display from the superstar English midfielder.
Brahim Diaz- 7: An impressive showing from Diaz as he managed 39 passes, including two key passes. Diaz also completed a dribble and won three duels.
Kylian Mbappe- 10: An all-star display from the Frenchman as he scored his first Los Blancos hat trick. Mbappe scored his hat trick from three shots on target.
Substitutes:
David Alaba- 6.5
Luka Modric- 6.5
Arda Guler- 7.5
Lorenzo Aguado- N/A
Endrick- N/A
