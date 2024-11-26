Champions League Schedule (Matchday 5): Liverpool vs Real Madrid Headline Vital Games For Several Teams
The new format of the UEFA Champions League means the top eight teams in the league phase will receive a bye into the round of 16. With four games left to play, several teams need to start winning.
Real Madrid is one of those teams, with just six points from a possible 12. Unfortunately, they go to Liverpool, sitting at the top of the standings with 12 points. A big win is required to put them in a position to finish in the top eight.
Barcelona can move to 12 points with a win over Brest. The Catalan side likely needs just one win from their final three games to secure a top-eight finish if they beat the French side.
The two other Spanish teams in action need wins, sitting in the bottom half of the standings. Like their city rivals, Atletico Madrid sits on six points and faces Sparta Praha. Girona has much to do, with just one win from four games. They take on the Austrian side, the Sturm Graz, which has yet to register a point.
Champions League Matchday 5 Schedule
Kick-off times 3:00 p.m EST unless stated.
Tuesday, 26 November Sparta Praha vs Atletico Madrid (1:45 p.m) Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan (1:45 p.m.) Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg Young Boys vs Atalanta Barcelona vs Brest Bayern Munchen vs Paris Saint-Germain Inter vs Leipzig Manchester City vs Feyenoord Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Wednesday, 27 November Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (1:45 p.m.) Sturm Graz vs Girona (1:45 p.m.) Monaco vs Benfica Aston Villa vs Juventus Bologna vs LOSC Lille Celtic vs Club Brugge GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund Liverpool vs Real Madrid PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Recommended
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Names Squad For UEFA Champions League Game
Vinicius Jr Injured Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Match
Kylian Mbappe Speaks On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Vinicius Jr Following Leganes Win