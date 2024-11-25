Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Names Squad For UEFA Champions League Game
Carlo Ancelotti has named his squad for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool on Wednesday.
The 19-man squad was announced after it was revealed that Vinicius Jr will be out of action for an undisclosed length of time due to injury. The Brazilian forward joins Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo on the sidelines.
MORE: Vinicius Jr Injured Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Match
Notably, Lucas Vazquez, who missed Los Blancos' game against Leganes following a setback against Osasuna earlier this month, is listed in the squad for the trip to Anfield.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid Castilla forward Gonzalo Garcia will be a part of the first-team squad for the game against Liverpool. The 20-year-old previously made two appearances for Ancelotti's side during the 2023/24 campaign. So far, he has netted six goals in 11 appearances for Los Blancos' youth team.
Here is Real Madrid's squad list for the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday.
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, and Fran Gonzalez.
Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos.
Attackers: Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim Diaz, and Gonzalo Garcia.
