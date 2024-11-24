Kylian Mbappe Speaks On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Vinicius Jr Following Leganes Win
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he has a very good relationship with Vinicius Jr following Los Blancos' 3-0 La Liga away win against Leganes.
Mbappe got on the scoresheet for Los Merengues, opening the scoring for his team in the 43rd minute. Apart from the Frenchman, Federico Valverde (66') and Jude Bellingham (85') found the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Vinicius Jr didn't get on the scoresheet but set Mbappe up for Real Madrid's opener
Speaking about his relationship with the Brazilian attacker, the French World Cup winner said after the game (via Madrid Xtra on X):
I have a very good relationship with Vini. The best players are at Real Madrid and we are ready to win. I am surprised because I did not know the quality of the Castilla players.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has now scored nine goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances for Los Merengues since his free summer transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe claims he can play in any position for Real Madrid
One of the main criticisms of Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid career has been that the Frenchman has been played out of position. With Vinicius Jr occupying the left wing, Mbappe has been forced to play more centrally as a striker. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is not a striker by nature. Mbappe, though, has claimed that he is fine with taking up any position on the pitch. Speaking after the win against Leganes, he told the media (via Madrid Xtra on X):
I always take the win. We came here to win after Barcelona drew yesterday. I think I played a good game, in a different position. I can play in any position. I just want to help and play well.- Kylian Mbappe
