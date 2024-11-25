Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid As Injury To Star Player Revealed
Real Madrid is in an injury crisis, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti's situation has worsened significantly. The morning after the 3-0 win over Leganes, Real Madrid confirmed that star forward Vincius Jr. would be out for several weeks after he picked up an injury.
Following tests carried out earlier today, the Brazilian has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. Vinicius Jr. will be evaluated further but will be out indefinitely for the Liverpool game on Wednesday and likely further games.
Vinicius Jr. Could Miss Up to Six Games for Los Blancos
Further tests will clarify how long Vinicius Jr. will be sidelined, but the expectation is he could miss the next six games.
If the injury is as severe as expected, the club's top scorer this season will miss key La Liga matches and two vital Champions League away games against Liverpool and Atlanta.
It's another devastating injury blow for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will have to tweak his starting XI even further for Wednesday's Champions League game against Liverpool.
Ancelotti hopes to have Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez back for the trip to Anfield, but if they can not return, Real Madrid will be a very different-looking team.
Real Madrid hopes to have Vinicius Jr. back sooner than expected, but his return could likely be for the FIFA Club World Cup on December 18.
