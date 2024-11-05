Former Real Madrid Star Alvaro Morata Expecting Hostile Return, Weighs In On Ballon d'Or Drama
Real Madrid will face Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League, with a familiar face taking the field for the Rossoneri at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alvaro Morata hasn't played for Los Blancos since the 2016-17 season, but he is not expecting a warm reception on his return.
Speaking toThe Athletic during the build-up to this week's game, Morata expects there to be boos from the home crowd. He also talked about the Ballon d'Or, with him being very much team Rodri.
Alvaro Morata Expects Same Fan Response as His Last Return
Alvaro Morata signed for Milan this past summer, making it his sixth club. One was Real Madrid, where he's had two spells. Despite his three seasons over those spells, he doesn't receive warm affection from the Los Blancos fans.
The Spanish striker performed professionally for the club. Unfortunately, after a brief spell at Chelsea, he signed for bitter rivals, Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos fans don't respect past players who represent any of their rivals after wearing the Real Madrid shirt.
When speaking to the media, Morata explained that he knows what will come when he steps on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch, as he has heard it before when playing for Madrid's red and white side.
"In the end, I think it will be the same as when I returned with Atleti. I don’t think things have changed much. But I’m aware of it and I expect to be booed and everything. It’s normal."
To make things worse, he also discussed the Ballon d'Or controversy, believing Machester City midfielder Rodri was the deserving winner. Hopefully, not many Real Madrid fans have read the interview.
Recommended
Real Madrid vs AC Milan: UEFA Champions League Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineup And Team News