Real Madrid vs AC Milan: UEFA Champions League Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid face AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Real Madrid will host AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti going head-to-head with his former club.

This week's European fixture will be Real Madrid's first game since tasting a 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Barcelona. This past weekend, Los Blancos' game away at Valencia was postponed following devastating floods in Spain.

It will be the first time Real Madrid and Milan have faced each other since they drew 2-2 in Group G of the Champions League during the 2010/11 season. That contest saw Los Blancos snatch a draw after Pedro Leon netted deep into second-half stoppage time.

MORE: Kaka Previews Real Madrid’s Upcoming Champions League Match Against AC Milan

Notably, in 1958, Real Madrid and Milan met in the final of the Champions League, then known as the European Cup. Los Blancos won 3-2 after extra time and lifted the trophy.

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan in the 1958 European Cup (Champions League) final
So far in this season's Champions League campaign, Real Madrid has taken six points from its three European games, placing them 12th in the current standings. Meanwhile, Milan sits 25th with three points on the board.

Last time out in Europe, Los Blancos came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2, with Vinicius Jr scoring a memorable hat-trick. That same evening, Milan defeated Club Brugge 3-1.

Real Madrid Team News

Ancelotti's well-rested side will be without long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Thibaut Courtois is also likely to miss out through injury. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo could feature following recent setbacks.

MORE: Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineup And Team News

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Head-to-Head Record [Last 5 Games]

Date

Result

November 3, 2010

AC Milan 2-2 Real Madrid

October 19, 2010

Real Madrid 2-0 AC Milan

November 3, 2009

AC Milan 1-1 Real Madrid

October 21, 2009

Real Madrid 2-3 AC Milan

March 12, 2003

Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Date

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League will take place on Tuesday, November 5, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Kick-Off Time

The UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played on Tuesday, November 5, at 9:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. EST/12 PT).

How To Watch & Live Stream

United States: FuboTV, Paramount+, and TUDN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+

