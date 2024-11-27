Gareth Bale Makes Hilarious Retirement Jab Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Match
Former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale made a hilarious dig at former detractors ahead of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid. Los Blancos play the Reds at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League matchup, and Bale surprisingly appeared as a pundit for the match.
Every football fan can recall the latter stages of the Welshman's Real Madrid career was overshadowed by his love for Golf. And now years after his retirement, Bale hasn't lost his sense of humor on the topic, as he said on TNT Sports.
I’m loving it (retirement). I’m actually getting to play golf now, rather than people writing about it. It’s been nice to spend time with my kids. When you’re playing you’re constantly travelling, playing, preparing, tired, sleeping in different rooms. Being there for them really and having family time.- Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale became the most expensive player in the world when he completed a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013. He had a mixed stint with Los Blancos, but entertained fans with many unforgettable moments. Bale was often the deciding factor in multiple cup finals.
Former Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale recalls iconic UEFA Champions League final goal against Liverpool
One of the most iconic performances of Gareth Bale's career came in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.
The Welshman came on as a substitute with the scored tied at 1-1 and turned the game on its head for Real Madrid. He scored a brace, including a spectacular bicycle kick for his first goal, which is widely considered as one of the best goals ever scored in Champions League history.
Reflecting on his famous goal during the 4-1 win at Kyiv, Bale said:
I still remember it now and it was genuinely going in slow motion watching it go in. It’s cool to look back on those memories. In my head I should have been starting. The fact I didn’t, I was more than upset. I came on with a point to prove.- Gareth Bale
