Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match
Liverpool welcomes Real Madrid to Anfield later today for the Mathday 5 Champions League clash. Los Blancos need a result to keep their top-eight hopes alive in the competition, while the home team can return to the top with a win.
MORE: Fireworks Launched Outside Real Madrid Hotel Before UEFA Champions League Match With Liverpool [Video]
Both teams have some incredible players, and trying to pick a starting XI that combines both rosters is tough, but here is what the best combined Real Madrid and Liverpool team could look like.
Liverpool and Real Madrid Combined Starting XI (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Both Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker, but the Real Madrid stopper shades the No.1 spot thanks to some of his performances for Los Blancos.
RB: Dani Carvajal - Dani Carvajal takes it over Trent Alexander-Arnold as an all-around well-balanced player, although the Liverpool man is arguably the better attacking forward.
CB: Virgil Van Dijk - Usually playing as a right-sided center back, I had to move one of the chosen two over to make sure they partner with each other; VVD was my choice as he is one of the best CBs in the world.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - What a center-back partnership Antonio Rudiger would have with Van Dijk. The calmness of VVD and the chaos of Rudiger.
LB: Andrew Robertson -Despite his form dropping off the last few seasons, Andrew Robertson still offers a good attacking outlet down the left.
CM: Luka Modric -At 39 years old, Luka Modric is still going strong. He is still a solid, influential presence in the midfield when he plays and has more experience than anybody on the biggest stage.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch -This may be a controversial choice, but Ryan Gravenberch, who is only 22 years old, has been excellent as a holding midfielder for Liverpool this season.
CM: Jude Bellingham -No doubt that Jude Bellingham would be in the starting XI, who, on his day, can outclass any opponent.
LW: Mohamed Salah -The front three is the easiest to select, with Mo Salah playing down the left. He is pound for pound and one of the best players in Premier League history.
ST: Kylian Mbappe -Mbappe may have been out of sorts in the last several games, but he is still one of the best strikers in the world when he is hot.
RW: Vinicius Junior -According to the Ballon d'Or voters, Vincius Jr. is the second-best player in the world. However, he will be missed today because an injury ruled him out of the game.
How did we do? Is this the best combined Starting Xi of Liverpool and Real Madrid stars? Or would you make changes?
Recommended
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic UEFA Champions League Matches
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid (11/26/2024)