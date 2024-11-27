Real Madrid and Liverpool Will Reportedly Hold Talks Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Today
Representatives from Liverpool and Real Madrid will have lunch today to discuss a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer, according to Marca.
The talks will take place just hours before the European giants collide at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.
The England international is out of contract at the end of the season, but Los Blancos could swoop for the England international in the January transfer window.
It's said that Real Madrid has long admired Alexander-Arnold and that he is the club's number one target.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Alexander-Arnold's potential arrival during his pre-match press conference. However, the Italian said that he was unwilling to discuss the 26-year-old because he wasn't a Real Madrid player.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid (11/26/2024)
Alexander-Arnold has been named in Liverpool's squad for today's Champions League clash. The right-back returns after being out of action recently due to injury.
Although Alexander-Arnold was named in the squad, Liverpool boss Arne Slot mentioned during his pre-match presser that he would not start today's game. The Dutch coach also hopes to avoid giving him any minutes, indicating that Alexander-Arnold is not yet fully fit.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League kicks off today at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. You can check out the full preview by clicking here.
