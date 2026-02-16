Jose Mourinho Says Benfica Do Not Need A Miracle To Defeat Real Madrid
On Tuesday night, Real Madrid will once again travel to Lisbon to take on Portuguese side Benfica at the Estadio Da Luz in the Champions League play-off round.
The game takes place less than one month after the sides met in the group stages, in which Jose Mourinho's side ran victorious.
A dramatic goal from the goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 98th minute would see Benfica win the game 4-2, confirming their involvement in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
The last-minute goal from the goalkeeper improved Benfica's goal difference to -2, as they edged out Marseille into 24th place, as they had a final goal difference of -3.
Now, the pair of teams will meet in the same venue for a rematch. However, Mourinho does not feel his side needs to rely on miracles to defeat his former side.
Jose Mourinho Previews Champions League Rematch Between Benfica and Real Madrid
Speaking ahead of another meeting with Real Madrid, Mourinho said he did not feel that Benfica would have to rely on a miracle to get the better of the Spanish side, according to LiveScore.
"I don't think Benfica needs a miracle to eliminate Real Madrid. We need to be at our absolute best, almost perfect. Of course, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. History, know-how, ambition, there's no point comparing. The only thing you can compare is that Real Madrid is huge, and Benfica is huge. Other than that, there's nothing else that's comparable. But football has this power, and we can win."Jose Mourinho
Since the meeting with Real Madrid, Mourinho's side has drawn with Tondela, before securing back-to-back wins over Alverca and Santa Clara in domestic games. Returning to continental football, Mourinho explains that he expects to face the best in order to claim the Champions League trophy.
"I'm expecting to face the number one contender to win the Champions League."
Speaking on his former side, Mourinho said that he anticipates an in-form side in Lisbon on Tuesday night. "Obviously, I expect an opponent similar to the one we saw after the Lisbon match, where the coach was able to understand a few things, change the team's structure, and turn an unexpected defeat into three straight league wins."
Mourinho also went on to praise Alvaro Arbeloa, wishing his fellow manager success for the remainder of the season. "I'd love to knock Real Madrid out, but I'd also love to see Alvaro win the league and stay at the club for many years.
"He's a very capable coach, with a lot of Madrid spirit and the personality to manage Real Madrid, which isn't for everyone."
The Latest Real Madrid News
Update on Jude Bellingham's Injury Brings Bad News for Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
International Manager of Liverpool Star Makes Real Madrid Transfer Admission
Donal Long is a football journalist for Real Madrid on SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining On SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also covered European football on sites such as SportsJOE and GiveMeSport. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel to stadiums throughout Europe, including attending La Liga matches in Spain. He also contributes as a boxing journalist for KO on SI.