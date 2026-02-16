Jose Mourinho Says Benfica Do Not Need A Miracle To Defeat Real Madrid

On Tuesday night, Real Madrid will once again travel to Lisbon to take on Portuguese side Benfica at the Estadio Da Luz in the Champions League play-off round.

The game takes place less than one month after the sides met in the group stages, in which Jose Mourinho's side ran victorious.

A dramatic goal from the goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 98th minute would see Benfica win the game 4-2, confirming their involvement in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho was the one who told Anatoliy Trubin to run up to add an aerial threat to the box.



Trubin did the unthinkable, heading home one of Benfica's most important goals in the last decade 🔥



The Special One ✨ pic.twitter.com/IXsOd5pwAF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2026

The last-minute goal from the goalkeeper improved Benfica's goal difference to -2, as they edged out Marseille into 24th place, as they had a final goal difference of -3.

Now, the pair of teams will meet in the same venue for a rematch. However, Mourinho does not feel his side needs to rely on miracles to defeat his former side.

Jose Mourinho Previews Champions League Rematch Between Benfica and Real Madrid

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking ahead of another meeting with Real Madrid, Mourinho said he did not feel that Benfica would have to rely on a miracle to get the better of the Spanish side, according to LiveScore.

"I don't think Benfica needs a miracle to eliminate Real Madrid. We need to be at our absolute best, almost perfect. Of course, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. History, know-how, ambition, there's no point comparing. The only thing you can compare is that Real Madrid is huge, and Benfica is huge. Other than that, there's nothing else that's comparable. But football has this power, and we can win." Jose Mourinho

Since the meeting with Real Madrid, Mourinho's side has drawn with Tondela, before securing back-to-back wins over Alverca and Santa Clara in domestic games. Returning to continental football, Mourinho explains that he expects to face the best in order to claim the Champions League trophy.

"I'm expecting to face the number one contender to win the Champions League."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Speaking on his former side, Mourinho said that he anticipates an in-form side in Lisbon on Tuesday night. "Obviously, I expect an opponent similar to the one we saw after the Lisbon match, where the coach was able to understand a few things, change the team's structure, and turn an unexpected defeat into three straight league wins."

Mourinho also went on to praise Alvaro Arbeloa, wishing his fellow manager success for the remainder of the season. "I'd love to knock Real Madrid out, but I'd also love to see Alvaro win the league and stay at the club for many years.

"He's a very capable coach, with a lot of Madrid spirit and the personality to manage Real Madrid, which isn't for everyone."

The Latest Real Madrid News

Update on Jude Bellingham's Injury Brings Bad News for Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

International Manager of Liverpool Star Makes Real Madrid Transfer Admission

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Glue to Real Madrid