International Manager of Liverpool Star Makes Real Madrid Transfer Admission

No matter how good or bad Real Madrid are playing, they will always be at the end of the chain. They will always be a final destination for superstars to come and join.

There is no better example than this at the turn of the century, when Los Blancos were able to get superstar Figo from arch rivals FC Barcelona. Three years later, they were able to get David Beckham out of Manchester United, despite the English club agreeing to sell the superstar to Barcelona.

This level of pull has continued through recent years and was no more apparent than last summer. When the club were able to prize Trent Alexander-Arnold out of boyhood club Liverpool in his prime years, despite being a born and bred scouser.

Hungary Manager Reveals Dominik Szoboszlai Dream

Well, it seems the Englishman is not the only Liverpool player who dreams of a move to Real Madrid. Indeed not, as according to Hungary national team boss, Marco Rossi, Dominik Szoboszlai, the Liverpool number eight dreams of playing for the club.

Speaking recently, Rossi said:

"Szoboszlai always had one single dream in his life: to play for Real Madrid. I've known him since he was a little boy who just started playing (professionally), and his dream was always Real Madrid." Marco Rossi

Some very interesting comments from the Italian. Although it wouldn't quite be as impressive as luring Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital, considering he is not English nor scouse, it would still show just the sort of pull Los Blancos continue to have.

From this summer, the Hungarian international will enter the final two years of his contract. If he does not show signs of extend his stay in the North West, perhaps Liverpool will consider offers for the players, to avoid another situation like the one with Alexander-Arnold.

Who knows. Even if they do, perhaps they will be reluctant to sell to Real Madrid, given the two clubs are probbaly not the best of friends after last summer. That said, if he decides like Beckham, he wants to join his dream club - they may not have a whole lot of say in the matter.

As for what Szoboszlai could hypothetically offer the team, it's an interesting one. He has already spent two seasons playing with Real Madrid's number 12, and would often cover for him on the right side. However, the team already has Federico Valverde for that sort of thing. Nevertheless, certainly one to keep an eye on.

