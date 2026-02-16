Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's a huge game for Real Madrid as they face Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff. The game takes place in Lisbon at the Estádio da Luz on February 17.

It was only three weeks ago that the two sides faced each other on the same field in the final league phase game of the competition. It was not a good night for Los Blancos, who lost 4-2, and the ramifications were that they are back here for the playoff round.

Despite starting the night in third position, their failure to win meant they fell to ninth position and missed out on automatic progression to the Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, but the moment of the game was Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoring a last-second header to send Jose Mourinho's side into the playoffs.

Alvaro Arbeloa will hope the recent league form can translate to the European competition. First, they must get a positive result against a team that outplayed them for the most part in the previous meeting.

It's a second chance for the Eagles, who have struggled for most of the league campaign in the UCL. The way they played against Los Blancos in the previous round will give them confidence.

Real Madrid Team News

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a knee injury, but made it onto the bench against Real Sociedad. Arbeloa will have been pleased that he did not need to risk him, and could be in better shape for this game. That will be the same for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got another 60 minutes under his belt and looked excellent.

Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are still missing due to an injury, but the latter was suspended for the game after his red card against Benfica. Raul Asencio also saw red in the game and is out of the first leg.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Benfica: +270

Draw: +300

Real Madrid: -110

Both teams to score:

Yes: -185

No: +145

Total goals:

Benfica: 1.5 (Over +145; Under: -220)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -145; Under: +100)

Double chance:

Benfica or tie: -115

Real Madrid or tie: -360

Benfica or Real Madrid: -390

Real Madrid vs Benfica Date

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2025

Real Madrid vs Benfica Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Benfica

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

