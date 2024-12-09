Bundesliga Giants Monitoring Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler [Report]
According to Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.
Guler is widely regarded as one of the best emerging prospects in European football. However, he has struggled for game time at Real Madrid and has so far made 17 appearances this season, amassing only 575 minutes of game time. He has scored once and has provided one assist this term.
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the Turkish youngster and have monitored him from even before his move to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move away from the club. Hence, they have turned the attention towards Guler as a potential replacement for Wirtz.
The 19-year-old is understood to have a good relationship with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. However, if the opportunity to leave arises in the future, Bayer Leverkusen are ready to make a move, as the report suggests. Guler has a contract until the end of the 2028-29 season with Real Madrid. Leverkusen are reportedly in contact with Guler and his family but not with Los Blancos.
Guler joined the club at the start of the 2023-24 season and has so far made 29 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist. He scored against Girona this past weekend, which marked his first goal of the 2024-25 season. Guler has started six games this season as Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo's injuries have handed the youngster more opportunities.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, December 10, taking on Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League away game.
