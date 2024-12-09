Real Madrid Star Admits to Having Difficulty Sleeping Following Athletic Club Loss
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has admitted that he had difficulties sleeping following the team's recent loss against Athletic Club. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 loss against Athletic Club on Wednesday, December 4. Valverde made a horrific error in that match and the defeat was a big blow to Real Madrid's aim of toppling Barcelona from atop the league table.
Ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta, Valverde opened up about how he felt after that match. He said (quotes via Football Espana):
The San Mames game, for me, helped me a lot. I’be To improve, learn, so that such a mistake does not happen again. It will be a team that will put us in a lot of difficulties and that will put men on top of us, but we have very fast and skilled people. We are players made for these games.- Fede Valverde
He further added:
Sometimes games don’t go the way I would like… We would all like to put in a 10 performance every game, and in San Mames I made a mistake that cost us the game, something that had never happened to me in my entire career. It was difficult to sleep that night, but those things are part of football. The important thing is to move forward and show that, as one of the captains, I can be an example.- Fede Valverde
Real Madrid have managed to return to winning ways following the loss and beat Girona 3-0 in their previous game. Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to take on Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League showdown on Tuesday, December 10. Their start to the UCL campaign has been far from ideal as Los Merengues have lost three of their opening five games, winning only six points.
Recommended
Bundesliga Giants Monitoring Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler [Report]
Atalanta vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream