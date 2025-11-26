Real Madrid were in Greece to face Olympiacos on Matchday 5 of the Champions League. The Spanish side needed a result after three games without a win, including a loss to Liverpool in the competition.

The visitors fell behind early to a team without a win in the competition. Chiquinho scored in the 8th minute, a fabulous strike. However, Kylian Mbappe scored a seven-minute hat-trick to put Real Madrid 3-1 up at half-time. It was the second fastest in Champions League history.

The Frenchman had gone three games without a goal, which is unlike him. Last season's European Golden Boot winner took his Champions League tally to eight goals in five games, and his second hat-trick of the competition, the first coming against Kairat Almaty.

The first was a typical Mbappe goal, played through with the defender not able to keep pace with his run. He then finished through the goalkeeper's legs. The second was very unlike Mbappe, a header from a brilliant cross from Arda Guler.

The third, the 26-year-old beat the offside trap and finished coolly past the goalkeeper. Mbappe looked over at the lineman to double-check he was on due to the distance between him and the nearest defender. There was a VAR check, but the goal stood.

22' ⚽

24' ⚽

29' ⚽



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ SCORES THE SECOND-FASTEST HAT-TRICK IN UCL HISTORY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUaOJL3NU1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 26, 2025

Los Blancos lead 3-1 at half-time, and it could have been much more, with Vinicius Jr. having a goal ruled out for offside. Will Mbappe add more in the second half, or will he get a well-earned rest if the away team extends their lead?

