Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the UCL

After the disappointing draw in La Liga this past weekend, Real Madrid looks to get their Champions League campaign back on track after the Matchday 4 loss to Liverpool. Sitting on nine points, a win against Olympiacos in Greece would be a boost to finishing in the top eight.

After three consecutive games without a win, something needs to change to get them back on track. However, Xabi Alonso knows it will be a hostile atmosphere that will make the game much harder against a team that are still searching for their first win.

Alonso spoke to the media on his birthday and ahead of the game against Olympiacos in the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

“We need a good match and to get back to the taste of victory. We have to play well, with concentration, because it's an important match for qualification. We have 9 points, but we want to add more. Tomorrow we want a different result after the last few matches.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Managing egos:

Alonso: “It’s as important as the footballing philosophy, the tactics, and the physical work. You have to get the best out of the players and make them feel as good as possible. It has different facets, but you have to know how to navigate them well. That happens at Real Madrid and at any team.”

Q: Six months as Real Madrid coach:

Alonso: “It’s been what I expected. A very demanding job, with good moments and others where you need concentration. Moments where you have to react, and we’re in one of those now. I’m enjoying the whole package, and it’s an honor and a privilege.”

“It’s demanding, but I’m certainly not the first Real Madrid coach to have to deal with and live through these situations. We have the necessary standards and self-criticism. We’re not happy with these matches, but we know where we want to go.”

Q: The players:

Alonso: “The most important thing is the players. What’s decisive is the quality and attitude of the players and how well prepared they are. We support them and we have to be there for them. We have to have a lot of respect for the players. I know what the locker room is like and you have to deal with the external noise, but it shouldn’t make us lose sight of what’s important. We have to control how we train and how we interact.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Close to Resigning Promising Youngster

Vinicius Jr. Claims He Will Not Sign Contract Extension Whilst Xabi Alonso Difficulties Remain

Former La Liga Legend Believes Not Starting Vinicius Jr. and Others is the Problem

David Sanchez Suggests Real Madrid Handed Favourable Refereeing Decision Against Elche