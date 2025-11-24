Vinicius Jr. Claims He Will Not Sign Contract Extension Whilst Xabi Alonso Difficulties Remain

Despite some tense moments so far this season, Vinicius Jr. has, for the most part, performed well for Real Madrid. However, there are evident issues currently ongoing with manager Xabi Alonso.

The former Spanish international took over at Los Blancos in the summer of 2025, following a successful tenure at Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso has been able to bring success to the Bernabeu so far in his managerial reign, but not without issue.

Tensions began between Alonso and Vinicius Jr. in the summer, before a notable moment in El Clásico in October. An outburst from the Brazilian winger after being substituted led to the player apologizing on social media, without direct mention of Alonso.

Now, it appears as if the fractured relationship could determine Vinicius Jr.'s future.

Vinicius Jr. Will Not Renew His Contract Whilst Feuding with Xabi Alonso, Brazilian Tells Real Madrid

According to a report by The Athletic, Vinicius Jr. has informed Real Madrid that he will not renew his contract with the club as long as he has a troubled relationship with Alonso.

Vinicius Jr. revealed his decision to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after last month's El Clásico against Barcelona, where the Brazilian made headlines for his outburst. Negotiations for a contract extension were held between Vinicius Jr. and the club in January, but an agreement could not be found. As it stands, the winger's contract will expire in June 2027.

This means that if a solution is not found, Real Madrid could be forced to cash in on Vinicius Jr. next summer, to avoid the 25-year-old leaving in 2027 for free.

Although Vinicius Jr.'s meeting with Perez took place at the end of October, there has been no change in the player's stance, as he does not want to continue his Real Madrid career while clashing with Alonso.

Alonso has spoken out on his relationship with Vinicius Jr. at previous press conferences, claiming that there is no personal issue between the pair.

Vinicius Jr. is currently valued at around €150 millon according to Transfermarkt, and the Brazilian has a €1 billion release clause in his current Real Madrid contract.

On Sunday, Vinicius Jr. started the game against Elche on the bench, as the La Liga leaders were held to a 2-2 draw. It was the fourth time this season that the Brazilian started the game from the bench after 17 competitive games.

Real Madrid's next game will see them travel to Greece, as they take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.

