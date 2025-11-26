Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Tensions are high in Madrid for a multitude of reasons, including Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr.'s strained relationship and results not going the way of Los Blancos.

A 2-2 draw away to Elche at the weekend made it three games in a row without a win for Alonso's side. The draw followed a stalemate against Rayo Vallecano, as well as a defeat on the road to Liverpool in the Champions League.

With much discontent seemingly in the air around the Bernabeu, the stakes may feel a little bit higher for Real Madrid as they travel to Greek league leaders, Olympiacos.

Good domestic form for Thrylos see the side from Piraeus with a 9-1-1 record in the Super League 1. At the weekend, they were able to earn a dominant 3-0 victory at home to Atromitos.

However, they have not fared as well in the Champions League.

After four games, Olympiacos currently sit on just two points, outside of the playoff places. In their last continental outing, they were unfortunate not to earn a victory against PSV Eindhoven, who salvaged a 1-1 draw in the 93rd minute.

Their other Champions League results have seen them lose 6-1 and 2-0 to Barcelona and Arsenal, respectively, as well as a 0-0 draw with Pafos FC on the opening matchday.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Date Result November 6, 2007 Olympiacos 0-0 Real Madrid October 24, 2007 Real Madrid 4-2 Olympiacos December 6, 2005 Olympiacos 2-1 Real Madrid September 28, 2005 Real Madrid 2-1 Olympiacos October 26, 1999 Real Madrid 3-0 Olympiacos

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid's defensive injury problems continue to grow as Dean Huijsen has been ruled out of the Champions League fixture with a muscle injury. This means that he will join Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal as definite absentees for the match.

Thiabaut Cortois, Antonio Rudiger, Franco Mastanuono, and David Alaba are all also ruled out of the game on Wednesday night. This means that Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal, while returning Aurélien Tchouaméni could fill in at center back.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Olympiacos: +475

Draw: +360

Real Madrid: -195

Both teams to score:

Yes: -160

No: +125

Total goals:

Olympiacos: 1.5 (Over +210; Under: -330)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -225; Under: -150)

Double chance:

Olympiacos or tie: +155

Real Madrid or tie: -750

Olympiacos or Real Madrid: -525

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT (10 pm local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid

United States: Paramount+

Canada: DAZN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5

