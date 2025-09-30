Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe continued his hot start to the season, scoring a hat-trick in the side's Champions League win over FC Kairat.

In 80 minutes' work, the Frenchman scored another hat-trick for Real Madrid, his fourth in a white shirt. It was his second in the Champions League for Mbappe, who had scored his first against Manchester City in the playoff of last season's competition.

The first was from the penalty spot after Franco Mastantuono was fouled in the first half. The second and third were both trademark finishes from Mbappe. Early in the second half, he chased down a long ball from Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and as the keeper came out, he lifted it over him and into the net.

The goal to complete the hat-trick was a rocket from the edge of the box. It was a relief for the 26-year-old, who had missed a sitter earlier after Vincius Jr. had found him in the box. The three goals resulted in Mbappe reaching a milestone in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe Scores 60th Goal in the Champions League

The Frenchman's hat-trick means he has now scored 60 goals in the Champions League (per Transfermarkt). At just 26 years old, you would not bet against him doubling that tally over the next few seasons, especially if he keeps to this form.

It took him 88 games to reach the total, surpassing Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who finished with 57 goals in 163 games. Mbappe will now look to chase down a Real Madrid legend who is ranked No. 5. Raul Gonzalez is sitting on 71 goals, with another former Los Blancos player, Karim Benzema, in 4th with 90.

The man who tops the charts is none other than Cristinao ronaldo. Despite the talents of Mbappe, it would take an almighty effort to catch up to his total, which stands at 140 goals, 11 ahead of his rival, Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid Win in Kazakhstan

Los Blancos ran out 5-0 winners in the game, scoring just once in the first half. Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz added to Mbappe's hat-trick late in the game, with the latter finishing the final act of the game.

The win puts Xabi Alonso's side on six points from six in the league phase, with much more competitive games to come. Next up is a game against Juventus on October 22, before they head to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 4.

