Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Thierry Henry’s UEFA Champions League Tally After Scoring in Real Madrid vs Salzburg
Kylian Mbappe has now scored more UEFA Champions League goals than Thierry Henry. The Real Madrid forward is the second-highest French goalscorer in the history of the competition.
Mbappe found the back of the net during Los Blancos 5-1 win against Salzburg on January 22. Apart from the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr each scored twice for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Mbappe has now scored 51 goals in the history of the Champions League, one more than Thierry Henry, who scored 50 goals. Mbappe is still behind Karim Benzema in the list of French goalscorers with the ex-Real Madrid superstar having a massive 90 goals to his name.
Out of Mbappe's 51 UCL goals, three have come for Real Madrid. He has also played for AS Monaco and PSG in the competition.
Mbappe is now the eighth highest goalscorer in the history of the UCL. Considering he is still only 26, he can be expected to score many more over the course of the coming years.
Since his summer move from PSG, the Frenchman has bagged 18 goals and three assists in 30 appearances across competitions. Despite a slow start to life in the French capital, Mbappe is slowly returning to his best self.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to return to action on Saturday, January 25. They'll take on Real Valladolid in a La Liga away game.
Courtesy of their recent UCL win, Los Blancos are now 16th in the table with 12 points from seven matches.
