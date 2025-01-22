Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Full Match Highlights As Rodrygo Helps Fire Los Blancos To Victory
Real Madrid strolled to a comfortable 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg in Matchday 7 of the Champions League. Alongside other results, Madrid now has qualified for the next stage of the competition.
It was a cagey opening to the game, but it was Salzburg who created the early chances. Los Blancos did take the lead in the 23rd minute when Rodrygo finished brilliantly across the goalkeeper. The assist was from Jude Bellingham, who got a slight touch on the Vincicus Jr. cross.
Rodrygo grabbed his second (34) with an even better strike, hitting it for the first time just inside the box after a sublime backheel assist from Bellingham for his second of the game.
It took just two minutes in the second half for Real Madrid to get their third, with Kylian Mbappe taking advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to tap into an empty net. Vinicius Jr. (55) fired in a fourth and the fifth (77) to make it 5-0.
Los Blancos could not keep a clean sheet, with Mads Bidstrup (85) firing a fantastic volley past Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Match Highlights
With the win, Real Madrid qualified for the knockout playoffs. They can still qualify as a top-eight team, but the chances are low, as several other teams need to drop points for that to happen.
Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday before playing their final Champions League game against Brest next Wednesday.
