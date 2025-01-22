Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Signs For Surprise New Club
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined a surprise new club at the age of 38. The Costa Rican shot-stopper was one of the best in the world during his prime.
He spent a significant period in European football, playing for Los Blancos, PSG, and other top clubs.
Navas has now moved to South America, joining Argentine outfit Newells' Old Boys. He announced the move on Instagram.
Navas wrote:
Thank God we are back on court. Feeling ready, eager and very happy to face this new challenge. Thanks to Newell’s for the trust and for betting on me. And of course thanks to my family for always being there for me. GOD-FAMILY-FOOTBALL- Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas has played 114 times for Costa Rica during his career. At the club level, he has played 162 games for Real Madrid, keeping 52 clean sheets. Navas has also played 114 games for PSG.
Apart from that, he has played for clubs that include Saprissa, Levante, Albacete, and Nottingham Forest over the course of his career.
Navas was an important part of the Real Madrid side that achieved the UEFA Champions League three peat under Zinedine Zidane. He was a mainstay between the sticks and made some astonishing saves.
Apart from three Champions League titles, Navas also won the Club World Cup four times, the La Liga title once, the UEFA Super Cup thrice, and the Supercopa de Espana once with Los Blancos. He left Real Madrid in 2019 and joined PSG.
