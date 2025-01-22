Real Madrid Makes History Becoming First Club To Surpass $1 Billion In Operating Income
Real Madrid is known as the biggest club in the world. They are ranked ahead of Manchester United in Forbes' Most Valuable Soccer Clubs, and hhey have now beaten their competition to another massive milestone.
Marca reports that Real Madrid has surpassed $1 billion in operating income, becoming the first club to achieve this milestone. This is from a separate report from the Football Benchmark's 2025 European Champions Report, which assesses the business performance of the top European clubs.
Florentino Perez's club achieved total revenues of $1.110 billion during the 2023-24 season, more than $200 million ahead of Manchester City.
Real Madrid has seen considerable revenue increases in various areas. Los Blancos has seen a 26% increase in commercial revenue from merchandising sales and advertising deals and an 8% increase in broadcasting revenue. The Santiago Bernabeu also had a 28% increase in operating income.
MORE: 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
The Spanish champions also generated more sales than any other club regarding academy player transfers. Between the 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons, Real Madrid generated $227 million in sales.
Real Madrid remains the team to beat on and off the field, as President Florentino Perez never settles for anything less than the best.
