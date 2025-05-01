Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe Record During Barcelona vs Inter Milan
Lamine Yamal broke a Kylian Mbappe record during Barcelona's latest UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown against Inter Milan. The first leg took place at the Camp Nou and ended in an exciting 3-3 draw.
Marcus Thuram (1') and Denzel Dumfries (24') scored in quick succession to give the Nerazzuri a 2-0 lead. Lamine Yamal (24') and Ferran Torres (38') then found the back of the net for La Blaugrana. Dumfries struck once again (65') to make it 3-2 for Inter.
A Raphinha shot deflected off Yann Sommer to end up in the Inter net, which was counted as an own goal against the Swiss shot stopper (3-3). Yamal's goal marked his first in a Champions League semi-final stage. He is now the youngest player to score in the last four of the UCL at the age of 17 years and 291 days. Kylian Mbappe previously held the record when he scored at the age of 18 years and 140 days.
Mbappe used to play for AS Monaco when he captured that record and he scored against Juventus during a 2-1 defeat away. Since then, the Frenchman has played for PSG and now Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe has an impressive record in the competition, scoring 55 goals and 26 assists in 87 appearances.
As for Lamine Yamal, he has been racking up some impressive statistics in the UCL as well. He has scored five times and set up four more in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season in the competition and has played a key role in their road to the last four.
