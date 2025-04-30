Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid Exit Terms Could Be Resolved Later Today
Since Real Madrid lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has looked set to depart the club. The writing has been on the wall since the turn of the year, but now it seems like a matter of when.
According to ESPN Brazil, Ancelotti and Real Madrid will meet later today to discuss his future. The talks will be about when the Italian leaves the club and his exit terms.
It is unclear when Ancelotti will leave the club, with it being reported that it will be after the final five La Liga games. However, Relevo wrote that they believed Los Blancos wanted the 65-year-old to stay for the FIFA Club World Cup.
The other issue is the exit terms, with the Italian contract until 2026, meaning that Real would owe him his remaining salary if he were sacked. The hope is that the talks could result in both sides agreeing on a deal that they are happy with.
When he does leave, the two options are the Brazil National team or a job in the Saudi Pro League, with talks of a $50 million offer from a top team in the league.
Brazil have been said to be in talks with Ancelotti for some time, and at one point in the last week, news broke that both sides had agreed on terms and were waiting for the situation at Los Blancos to be resolved. However, things look to have changed, with various reports saying the five-time Champions League winner had not agreed to be the next head coach of Seleção.
MORE: Brazil's FA Fail To Land Carlo Ancelotti As Saudi Arabia Enters [Report]
It seems like it's a crucial few days for all parties, with a decision likely to be announced sooner rather than later.
