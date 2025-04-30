River Plate's Franco Mastantuono Communicates His Transfer Decision To Real Madrid
Real Madrid are usually at the front of the queue for the signature of young South American talents. That looked to be the case for 17-year-old Argentinian midfielder Franco Mastantuono.
The River Plate midfielder has made 55 first-team appearances since making his debut in January 2024. This season, he has taken a step forward with four goals and two assists in 13 games.
Since his arrival on the scene, Mastantuono has attracted interest from some of the top European sides, including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.
Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel that Los Blancos wanted to sign Mastantuono. However, they did not like the total package; they would need to pay River Plate and the agent fees for the young gem. He went on to say Chelsea and Manchester United are very interested.
The good news for Real is that, according to Argentine journalist Germán García Grova, the player will wait for the Spanish champions. If he were to move to Europe now, it would only be for Real Madrid.
With Real being huge admirers of Mastantuono, they have time to wait, if the report is accurate. They could go back in for his signature in the summer of 2026. His release clause is said to be around $51 million (€45 million). His current deal with the club expires in December 2026, but River Plate is working to extend that.
