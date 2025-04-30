Celta Vigo Forward Insists They Are Not Afraid of Santiago Bernabeu Despite Copa Del Rey Drama
Real Madrid will be back in La Liga action this Sunday, facing 7th-placed Celta Vigo. The last time the two sides played was in the second leg of the Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie in January, which Real Madrid won 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu after extra time.
During the game, there was a huge VAR controversy, with Os Celestes believing they should have been awarded a penalty seconds before Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal. The away team claimed Andriy Liunin brought down Williot Swedberg, but after VAR looked at the incident, they stuck with the referee's on-field decision.
In an interview with Marca, veteran forward Iago Aspas spoke about the upcoming match at the Bernabeu. The 37-year-old claimed that what happened in the previous game would not affect their mindset.
We're not going to the Bernabéu with any fear after what happened; we're just thinking about our own situation. We're very happy not to leave because, on top of that, all of Spain saw what happened.- Iago Aspas
Celta played well in both legs of the cup and managed two late goals in the second leg to take it to extra time. However, they fell short in the additional 30 minutes. If the penalty decision had gone their way, Claudio Giráldez's side could have believed they might have won the game.
A win for Aspas and his team would keep them in the Europa League places, but Real Madrid needs the points to keep on pace to challenge Barca for the La Liga title. It should be a great match between the two teams.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Facing Defensive Injury Crisis Ahead Of La Liga Title Run-In
Rio Ferdinand Urges Premier League Striker to Join Real Madrid Instead of Liverpool
Brazil's FA Fail To Land Carlo Ancelotti As Saudi Arabia Enters [Report]
Rio Ferdinand Describes What Role Arda Güler Could Excel At for Real Madrid