Pep Guardiola Names Three Teams Who Could Stop Real Madrid Winning The Champions League
Manchester City saw its 2024/25 Champions League quest end, beaten 6-3 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the playoffs.
Citizens head coach Pep Guardiola spoke to the media after the game, saying the best team won over the two-leg playoff.
The Spanish coach continued to say that Los Blancos were the favorites but named three teams that could stop them from winning back-to-back Champions League trophies. Metro quoted Guardiola as saying:
Madrid is always favorites for this trophy. There are other teams who are having a very good season, but Madrid is always favorites. But there are other teams that are playing very well. Liverpool has been having a really good season up until now, Barcelona is amazing, and Paris Saint-Germain, with my friend Luis [Enrique] in charge, is in the march.- Pep Guardiola
Two of the teams Guardiola mentioned will face off in the Round of 16. PSG will face Liverpool or Barcelona, and the draw will be on Friday.
Real Madrid will also have a tough Round of 16 opponent, facing either German champions Bayer Leverkusen or La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos are the current trophy holders and will hopefully make it back-to-back wins. If they lift the trophy this time, it would be the 16th time they have won the major European trophy.
